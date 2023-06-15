Will close down Facebook in India, Karnataka HC warns social media giant

It also said that the Central government should give information on what action has been initiated in the case of arrest of an Indian citizen in a false case. Mangaluru police also will have to take up proper investigation and submit a report, the court said, adjourning the hearing to June 22.



Kavitha, in her plea, said that her husband Shailesh Kumar, 52 worked with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years, while she lived at her native place with their children.



She said that he had put up a message on Facebook in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019 but unknown people opened a fake Facebook account in his name, and posted objectionable posts against the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam.