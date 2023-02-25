Will continue to fight against hatred, bigotry: Rahul

The Congress' aim is to give representation to Dalits, tribals, OBCs, minority communities, women and youth, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday as he joined the party's plenary session in Raipur.



Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh Friday afternoon to attend the party's plenary that began in the morning.



In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said the 85th session of the party is a "glimpse of our shared heritage."



"Our values and our culture of giving respect to all is our real strength. Our aim is to give representation to Dalits, tribals, OBCs, minority communities, women and youth," the former Congress chief said.