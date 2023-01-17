Will continue to wear my identity with pride: Filmmaker Onir

Filmmaker Onir Dhar, who broke new ground in LGBTQ representation with his directorial debut My brother... Nikhil, is not quite sure why his talk at the Bhopal literary fest was cancelled at the last minute, but he asserted that he wouldn't do anything to fit into other people's brackets and continue to wear his identity with pride.



Dhar rued the lack of support from his industry colleagues on the matter.



"Someone asked me if this (talk cancellation) was a repercussion of my tweet on the controversy over Besharam' song from Pathaan'. I don't like the song, but I will speak up for something that is wrong. I don't see my colleagues commenting. I have had a few people inboxing me, and I am like... Your love in the inbox means nothing, if you cannot come out and stand by me out in the open."



The director, who was in Kolkata to participate in Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, noted that people in India still struggle to talk about their identities, even when they are in empowered positions.