'Will create chaos', SC declines to entertain plea to postpone NEET PG 2022 exam

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain pleas seeking the postponement of NEET-PG 2022 scheduled for May 21, saying it will create "chaos and uncertainty".



A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud noted that postponing the exam will impact the patient care and also prejudice to over two lakh students who have registered for the exam.



The bench, also comprising Justice Surya Kant, said as the country gets back on the rails after which was caused due to the pandemic, the time schedule must be adhered to, and any delay in conducting the exam will result in fewer number of resident doctors.