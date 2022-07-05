Will decide on cabinet formation soon but for now let us breathe, spend time with families: Eknath Shinde

With 164 MLAs voting for the motion of confidence and 99 against it, the Shinde government appears firm in the saddle with the support of the BJP and others.



"Let us breathe properly. It was quite hectic for us. Devendra Fadnavis and I will sit and discuss cabinet portfolios and their allocation. We will also get the allocation vetted by national leaders of the BJP", Shinde told reporters after winning the trust vote.



We have gone through a lot in the last few days. Give us some time to meet our families. We will decide it (distribution of ministries), he added.



When asked whether Shiv Sena MPs are supporting the Shinde camp, he said, Whether they will vote for the NDA candidate in the Presidential polls or not, it cannot be said now. I will talk about it in the next two days .