Will end loot if party comes to power at Centre: Congress on cooking gas price hike

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the government over the hike in price of LPG cylinders, saying if it comes to power at the Centre, it would end the "loot" by providing cylinders for domestic users under Rs 500.



Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder -- the first increase in rates in almost eight months -- that came within days of end of polling in three northeastern states and was sharply criticised by the Opposition.



In Delhi, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,103, up from Rs 1,053, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the price of domestic cooking gas cylinder has been raised by Rs 50 and that of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 350 at a time when every person in the country is facing the brunt of high inflation.