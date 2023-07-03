Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said he will file a defamation case against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly indulging in his character assassination.

Randhawa slammed Mann for accusing him of extending largesse to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Mann on Sunday said he would recover the amount of Rs 55 lakh spent on the cosy stay of Ansari in the Rupnagar jail during the previous Congress government in the state from former chief minister Amarinder Singh and then jail minister Randhawa.