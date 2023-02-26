Will fully cooperate with CBI: Sisodia ahead of questioning for excise policy scam

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he will fully cooperate with the CBI that has summoned him for questioning in the excise policy case, and asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over "false allegations".

Ahead of his questioning, Sisodia visited Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26. In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said he will fully cooperate with the probe.

"Today, I am going to the CBI. Will fully cooperate in the probe. I have the love of lakhs of children and crores of countrymen with me. Even if I have to go to jail for a few months, I do not care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing," he said.