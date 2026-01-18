Will India’s Muslim population surpass Hindus? Data shows the claim is a myth

A recurring claim in political debates and social media suggests that India’s Muslim population is growing so rapidly that it may surpass the Hindu population in the near future.

However, a close look at official demographic data and long‑term projections shows that this fear is unfounded. Experts describe it as a myth driven more by misinformation than by measurable trends.

According to the 2011 Census, Muslims constituted 14.2 per cent of India’s population. Projections for 2025 place the figure only slightly higher, at 14.6 per cent –15 per cent, indicating a largely stable share.

Hindus, meanwhile, continue to form around 79–80 per cent of the population. No credible dataset shows Muslims approaching anywhere near a majority.

The most significant demographic shift is the rapid decline in fertility rates across all communities. The National Family Health Survey‑5 (2019–21) reports:

Community Total Fertility Rate (TFR)

Muslims - 2.36

Hindus - 1.94