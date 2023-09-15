'Will jeopardise existing rights of tribals': Nagaland Assembly passes resolution against Forest Bill

The Nagaland Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution opposing the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 as it would "jeopardise the existing rights of tribal communities on their forest lands and its resources".

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, C. L John, who moved the 11-point resolution in the house on the third and last day of the monsoon session, said that Article 371 (A) of the Constitution provides provision for ownership and transfer of land and its resources.

The forest bill had inserted a new Section -- 1(A)(2), which exempted from the operation of the principal act, such forest lands situated within a distance of 100 km along international borders, Line of Control or Actual Line of Control as the case may be, proposed to be used for construction of strategic linear project of national importance and concerning national security.