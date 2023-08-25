Will keep reminding PM Modi of his lies until he speaks the truth: Congress

The Congress on Friday said that it will keep reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his lies to the nation until he speaks the truth over his "no one has entered our land" remark.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “Remember what the Prime Minister said on 19 June 2020. Until the Prime Minister does not speak the truth, we will remind the country of his lies again and again.”

He also attached a video of the Prime Minister in which he is seen addressing an all-party meeting. "No one has entered our area, no one is there and not a single post has been captured by anyone, he is heard saying.

Jairam's tweet came shortly after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called the Prime Minister's remark a "lie as China has occupied thousands of kms of land of India".