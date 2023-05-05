Will never allow NRC in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday maintained that she would “never allow” implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

"No one has to worry about citizenship. That (NRC) won't happen here (in West Bengal). I am the guarantor," Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting in Malda.

The CM had earlier, too, asserted that she would not allow NRC in her state.