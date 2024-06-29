Will Nitish Kumar walk the talk on special status for Bihar: Jairam Ramesh

Hours after BJP ally JD(U) passed a resolution reiterating its demand for special category status for Bihar, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday, 29 June, asked if chief minister Nitish Kumar would actually walk the talk on the issue.

He also questioned NDA partner Telugu Desam Party for not pressing for the special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

"The JD(U) has just passed a resolution reiterating the demand for special category status and central assistance to Bihar. Will the CM summon the courage to have the state cabinet also pass such a resolution. Will the CM of Bihar walk the talk?" Ramesh said in a post on X in Hindi.

"And what about TDP in its new innings? Why has it not yet passed such a resolution for Andhra Pradesh, a promise emphasised by the non-biological PM in the holy city of Tirupati on 30 April 2014," he said.