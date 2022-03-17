Will not stay probe in murder conspiracy case: Kerala High Court to Dileep

The court granted the request for an earlier date of hearing and listed the matter on March 28 for final arguments.

Dileep has contended in the court that the Crime Branch has levelled "false and fabricated" allegations of destruction of evidence against him and the other accused as well as their lawyers.

The actor, in his reply to a recent statement filed by the Crime Branch, has claimed that the agency and its officers investigating the latest case against him, were "peddling lies after lies".

The Crime Branch statement, filed through additional public prosecutor P Narayanan, had come in response to Dileep's plea to quash the murder conspiracy FIR or transfer the probe to CBI.

The agency had alleged in its statement that Dileep's plea to quash the FIR was a "bundle of lies and distorted facts."

It had claimed that the actor and the other accused as well as their lawyers were involved in tampering or destruction of the evidence in the case.

Denying the allegations, the actor has contended that baseless accusations have been "fabricated" by the investigating agency with regard to the phones submitted by him and others, including his brother and brother-in-law, for forensic analysis.

In his reply, the actor has said the purpose of the forensic examination of the phones "presently and recently used by the accused" was not to find out material regarding the 2017 case, but to conduct a "roving enquiry" into the data contained in them for making false allegations.

"The dishonest nature of the investigation, which has become the trademark of the respondents 2,3 and 5 (police officials), is evident from the stories planted by them in the media about the phones of the accused.

"The allegation that the petitioner (Dileep) and other accused removed and concealed their mobile phones within a few days of disclosure of offences by Balachandra Kumar is an incorrect and misleading statement," the actor has said in his reply.