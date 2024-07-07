Will raise voice in Parliament for loco pilots: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday flagged the plight of loco pilots and asserted that the INDIA bloc will raise its voice in Parliament to improve their rights and working conditions.

Gandhi's remarks on X came as he posted a video of his recent interaction with loco pilots at the New Delhi Railway Station.

"In Narendra Modi's government, the train of the life of loco pilots has been completely derailed," the former Congress chief said.

He said loco pilots are forced to work 16 hours a day sitting in cabins boiling with heat.

"The people on whom millions of lives depend have no confidence in their own lives. Deprived of even basic facilities like urinals, loco pilots have no limit on working hours and neither do they get leaves. Due to which they are getting physically and mentally broken and are falling ill," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.