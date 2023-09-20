Will revisit judgment on lawmakers' immunity regarding bribes: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to revisit its 1998 judgment granting immunity to lawmakers from criminal prosecution for accepting bribes to make a speech, or vote in Parliament or state legislatures.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising justices AS Bopanna, MM Sundresh, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the objective of constitutional provisions guaranteeing free speech to MPs and MLAs, prima facie, does not appear to render immunity from the launch of criminal proceedings for violation of criminal law which may arise independently of the exercise of rights and duties as a member of legislature.

"The purpose of Article 105(2) and Article 194(2) is to ensure that members of Parliament and of state legislatures are able to discharge duties in an atmosphere of freedom without fear of the consequences which may follow for the matter in which they speak or exercise their right to vote on floor of house," it said.