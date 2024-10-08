Will support any CM face from Congress, NCP(SP) to save Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 8 October, declared he will support any chief ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or NCP(SP) to "save" Maharashtra.

Thackeray, whose party is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), made the remark on a day when his ally, the Congress, has suffered a setback in Haryana, where the BJP appears set to form government for a record third time in a row.

Addressing a gathering of civil society members, the former chief minister accused the Mahayuti government of setting "fake" narratives in the state through advertisements, ahead of the high-stakes assembly polls.

Taking a dig at the Mahayuti government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which Rs 1,500 is given per month to underprivileged women, Thackeray claimed the ruling coalition was trying to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme).

It's raining assurances, but there is a drought when it comes to implementation of schemes, he said, taking a jibe at the Shiv Sena–BJP–NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) government.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.

"I had said this then and I say it now that the Congress should declare a face or NCP(SP) should do it. The Congress, NCP(SP) should speak in unison. I will support any face declared by them because my Maharashtra is dear to me. I want to see the interests of Maharashtra. My resolve is to do anything to save Maharashtra," Thackeray asserted.