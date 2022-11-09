Will take care of citizens in every aspect: CJI DY Chandrachud

Newly sworn in Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said that serving people of the country was his "priority".

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony at the Rastrapati Bhawan, the 50th CJI reached the Supreme Court premises and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Serving common people is my priority. Please look forward, I will work for all the citizens of the country. Be it in technology or be it in registry...or be it in judicial reforms, I will take care of citizens in every aspect," he said.