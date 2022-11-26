Will walk on road to unity till every word of Constitution is upheld: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the Constitution is a means of living and its spirit remains the same always, while party leader Rahul Gandhi asserted he will walk on the road to unity till every word of it is upheld.



The day is being observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.



"I will walk that road long enough, until every word of our Constitution is upheld, and every citizen stands protected by fairness and justice," Gandhi said on Twitter.