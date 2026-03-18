Wings of relief: Air travel set to become fairer, more affordable for flyers
Directive follows rising complaints over hidden costs and airlines monetising basic comforts
In a move set to ease the burden on millions of air travellers, the government has stepped in with a sweeping set of passenger-friendly reforms, mandating that at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight be offered without selection charges.
The directive comes amid rising complaints over hidden costs and mounting frustration among flyers who have long accused airlines of monetising even basic comforts, the NDTV reported.
For years, passengers have found themselves navigating a maze of add-on fees — paying premiums for window views, aisle convenience, or a little extra legroom — while only a handful of less desirable seats escaped additional charges.
However, the reform goes beyond pricing. In a nod to the everyday struggles of families and group travellers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to seat passengers booked under the same PNR together, preferably in adjacent seats. This addresses a long-standing pain point that often led to awkward negotiations — and at times heated exchanges — between passengers before take-off, the NDTV reported.
The new framework also shines a spotlight on passenger rights. Airlines have been directed to clearly display policies related to delays, cancellations, and denied boarding across their websites, mobile apps, booking portals, and airport counters — bringing transparency to areas that have often left travellers confused and stranded.
In addition, carriers must now adopt clear, consistent, and passenger-friendly policies for the carriage of sports equipment, musical instruments, and even pets — an area frequently criticised for arbitrary rules and steep charges. The regulator has also emphasised that these guidelines be communicated in regional languages, widening accessibility and understanding.
These reforms arrive at a time when India’s aviation sector is soaring to new heights, now ranking as the world’s third-largest domestic market, with over five lakh passengers taking to the skies each day. With initiatives like UDAN Cafes offering affordable meals, Flybrary providing free reading access, and complimentary WiFi at airports, the government is attempting to reshape the flying experience into one that is not only efficient — but equitable and passenger-first, the NDTV reported.
In the evolving story of Indian aviation, this latest push signals a clear message: the skies, while vast, must also be fair.
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