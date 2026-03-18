Wings of relief: Air travel set to become fairer, more affordable for flyers

In a move set to ease the burden on millions of air travellers, the government has stepped in with a sweeping set of passenger-friendly reforms, mandating that at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight be offered without selection charges.

The directive comes amid rising complaints over hidden costs and mounting frustration among flyers who have long accused airlines of monetising even basic comforts, the NDTV reported.

For years, passengers have found themselves navigating a maze of add-on fees — paying premiums for window views, aisle convenience, or a little extra legroom — while only a handful of less desirable seats escaped additional charges.

However, the reform goes beyond pricing. In a nod to the everyday struggles of families and group travellers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to seat passengers booked under the same PNR together, preferably in adjacent seats. This addresses a long-standing pain point that often led to awkward negotiations — and at times heated exchanges — between passengers before take-off, the NDTV reported.