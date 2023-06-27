With 65 decisions on her last day, Justice Mukta Gupta bids farewell to Delhi HC

On her last day before retiring as a judge, Justice Mukta Gupta of the Delhi High Court pronounced 65 verdicts, creating a record of sorts.

Some of her pronouncements were on cases of murder, rape and commutation of the death penalty of a prisoner. Justice Gupta retires on June 27 after serving as a high court judge for 14 years.

Justice Gupta was appointed Additional Public Prosecutor in the Delhi High Court in 1993 and as the Standing Counsel (Criminal) for the Delhi government in 2001. During the course of her career, she decided some prominent cases, including the Parliament and Red Fort shootouts, and the Jessica Lal, Naina Sahni and Nitish Katara cases, both in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.