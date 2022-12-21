With another wave of COVID-19 on the anvil, India must avoid repeat of past blunders

What India can do now is not to repeat the mistakes that the leadership did in the beginning of the outbreak and thereafter. Every entry point into India must be strictly monitored. Focusing on the new infection and related health issues and a strategy to tackle it should be promptly in place, and also a comprehensive strategy to deal with all aspect of the crisis, since what is happening now in China is most likely to disrupt the global supply chain, on which several Indian industries depend for production, which include the industries related to health but not limited to it.

India must take note of the very high speed of the spread of the new variant of Omicron which has started sweeping Beijing and might soon hit the rest of China. It took only 10 days after relaxing of restrictions on December 7.

It has triggered panic buying of food, preventive equipment for cold, and medicine and other health related items. No one knows what exactly is happening there since the government there has stopped reporting full daily infections data and has deactivated the COVID-19 tracking app.