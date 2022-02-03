With hijab row, communal cauldron returns in coastal Karnataka

Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka Home Minister stated that the directions have already been given to the police department to take up the investigation on communal forces behind the hijab row in the state. "The investigation is underway. We will not spare the elements which come in the way of unity of this country," he stated.



"Naquab, burqa, hijab, saffron or green shawls are not allowed in the classrooms. The minister for Education has already stated that uniforms are compulsory for students. There should not be any divisive factors in the academic environment. There are mosques, churches and temples for religious practices," the Home Minister explained. "With these developments, the etiquette of integrity is being challenged," he added.



Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has stated that until the report of the high-level committee is given and the government takes a call on the issue, wearing of hijab is not allowed in the classrooms. Protesting Muslim students have defied the orders and Hindu students have started to come to colleges wearing saffron shawls. They claim that if Muslims shun hijabs, they won't come to colleges in saffron attire which symbolises Hindutva. The college managements are in a fix over how the situation is unfolding and turning towards the government.



Muneer Katipalla, President of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) while speaking to IANS stated that, since more than three-and-a-half decades, the coastal region in Karnataka has been made Hindutva laboratory by RSS. Now, Popular Front of India (PFI) is growing stronger like RSS among Muslims. Since both organisations have made the coastal districts as laboratories for their communal agendas, the situation has gone to the extreme levels here.



At the Udupi Government Pre-University College there was no permission for wearing hijab. However, Government College at Kundapur hijab was allowed. The entire academic atmosphere is spoiled, Muneer Katipalla explained.