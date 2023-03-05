With KCR govt going to SC, rift with governor deepens after temporary thaw

The state argued that if the governor has any doubts on the bills, she can seek clarifications but she cannot sit on them. "If she raises any issues, we will clarify them. She cannot sit on them and the mandate of the Constitution in this regard is clearly in favour of the state," the government contended.



The state government further argued that the matter assumes unprecedented significance and any further delay may lead to very unpleasant situations, ultimately affecting the governance and heavily inconveniencing the general public as a result.



Even before the matter came up for hearing in the apex court, the governor took a dig at BRS government with the remark Raj Bhavan is nearer than Delhi and that interaction would have helped resolve the issue.