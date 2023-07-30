With 'Naga political issue' unresolved, 'Frontier Nagaland' gains traction

As tribals in neighbouring Manipur are demanding for a separate state for themselves, the separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ demand also another major burden for the state and Central government amidst the unresolved decades-old Naga political issue.

Claiming that the six districts have been neglected for years, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has been demanding a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state, since 2010.



Seven backward tribes of eastern Nagaland -- Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, and Yimkhiung -- are spread across these six districts.