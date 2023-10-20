With second list of 88 candidates, Congress announces all but one nominees for MP polls

The Congress has announced its second list of 88 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

With this list issued late Thursday night, the party has declared all but one candidates for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled for November 17.

The Congress has not yet declared its candidate from Amla seat in Betul district from where a woman deputy collector Nisha Bangre is seeking a ticket but the ruling BJP government has not yet accepted her resignation from the services and the matter at present is pending in the court, the party sources said.

Earlier the party had declared candidates for 144 seats but changed candidature in three seats while issuing the second list. Therefore, the total number of candidates announced in the first list stands at 141, a Congress leader said.

After intense tussle in the party that led to the "tearing of clothes" controversy, the Congress has replaced tickets of Datia, Gotegaon and Pichhore seats.