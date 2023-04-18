With Shettar & Savadi joining, Congress will win 150 seats: K'taka Cong chief

"Our candidates are being raided and threatened. We are not scared of the ED and I-T. We are going to teach them a lesson in this election. Not only candidates of Congress party are targeted, the industrialists who are in touch with us also are raided. They are scaring those who are in touch over phone as well," Shivakumar claimed.



"It is being told not to support the Congress party. People are scared to receive our calls. But, no one is touching the BJP leaders as if they are upright and honest to the core. We know what is happening and we will face it," he maintained.