With the opposition divided, DMK faces no challenge in Tamil Nadu

The BJP which is in a hurry to become a major force in the state is trying to widen the division between the two leaders. AIADMK organising secretary and former minister D. Jayakumar who is close to Palaniswami openly said that the BJP was trying to divide the party.



Political analyst Mayulvahanan. R told IANS that, "This is the best period for the ruling DMK as the opposition in Tamil Nadu is totally divided. The BJP is trying to emerge as the main force in the state and is trying to cut the AIADMK to size. If the AIADMK does not stay together under a single leader, then it is almost certain that the opposition space will go to the BJP in Tamil Nadu even though it is not an easy proposition."



With the AIADMK divided and no proper opposition in place in the state, the ruling DMK is having it easy. Another AIADMK ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) also announced that it was contesting on its own in the rural local body polls and later in the urban civic polls.