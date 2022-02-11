'Withdraw or we will quash it': SC to UP govt on recovery notices against anti-CAA protestors

Citing the top court's verdicts in 2009 and 2018, the bench said judicial officers should have been appointed in claim tribunals, but the state government appointed ADMs.



The UP government counsel submitted that 451 policemen were injured during the protest and parallel criminal proceedings and recovery proceedings were conducted.



The bench emphasised that the state government should follow the due process under the law. "Please examine this, we are giving one opportunity till February 18," it added.



Justice Surya Kant told Prashad: "This plea concerns only a set of notices sent in December 2019... You can withdraw them with a stroke of a pen. 236 notices in a big state like UP is not a big thing."



The top court reiterated that it will quash the proceedings conducted prior to the legislation with liberty to take the recourse under the new law. It clarified that proceedings which are pending will be under the new law. "You tell us next Friday what you want to do and we will close this matter for orders," the bench told Prashad.