'Withholding names is not acceptable,' SC notice to Centre on delay in judges' appointment

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Union Law Secretary over a delay in the appointment of judges to the apex court and the high courts.

Th top court also noted that for the time being, it is resisting issuing a contempt notice and only issuing a simple notice against the Law Ministry.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka observed that withholding of names was not acceptable as justice suffers.