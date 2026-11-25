A woman from Assam's Karbi Anglong district has accused state Assembly deputy speaker Habbey Teron of fathering her five-year-old son but refusing to marry her as allegedly promised, and has demanded a DNA test to establish the child's paternity.

Teron, a first-time BJP MLA representing the Amri (ST) constituency, was unavailable for comment. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that he could not intervene in the matter as customary laws were in force in Karbi Anglong.

The woman alleged that she came in contact with Teron during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he provided her with medical treatment. She claimed that he subsequently promised to marry her, following which she ended her relationship with her previous husband and began living with Teron in a rented house in Guwahati.

A son was born to the woman, who also has another child with her husband.

She said she was willing to undergo a DNA test to establish the paternity of her five-year-old son and challenged Teron to agree to the test.

The woman further alleged that after Teron was elected an MLA earlier this year and subsequently became deputy speaker, he began avoiding her and evicted her from their rented accommodation.