Woman accuses Assam deputy speaker of fathering child, demands DNA test
Woman alleges that BJP MLA Habbey Teron promised to marry her but distanced himself after being elected
A woman from Assam's Karbi Anglong district has accused state Assembly deputy speaker Habbey Teron of fathering her five-year-old son but refusing to marry her as allegedly promised, and has demanded a DNA test to establish the child's paternity.
Teron, a first-time BJP MLA representing the Amri (ST) constituency, was unavailable for comment. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that he could not intervene in the matter as customary laws were in force in Karbi Anglong.
The woman alleged that she came in contact with Teron during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he provided her with medical treatment. She claimed that he subsequently promised to marry her, following which she ended her relationship with her previous husband and began living with Teron in a rented house in Guwahati.
A son was born to the woman, who also has another child with her husband.
She said she was willing to undergo a DNA test to establish the paternity of her five-year-old son and challenged Teron to agree to the test.
The woman further alleged that after Teron was elected an MLA earlier this year and subsequently became deputy speaker, he began avoiding her and evicted her from their rented accommodation.
She claimed that security personnel were deployed to prevent her from meeting him and that she was sent away when she attempted to approach him. She also alleged that cases had been filed against her through other individuals at Teron's instance to harass her.
On Tuesday, the woman appealed to Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Sarma and the police to intervene and ensure justice.
Responding to the allegations on the sidelines of a programme on Wednesday, Sarma said he had noticed the matter on social media.
"The Karbi society is governed by its own customary laws, but there is also the law of the land. There is nothing the chief minister can say in this matter. We will abide by what the law says," he said.
BJP's Assam Pradesh Minority Morcha in-charge Numal Momin said a DNA test was the ultimate way to establish paternity.
"Unless proved otherwise, no character assassination, please," Momin, who was deputy speaker in the previous Assembly, said in a social media post.
Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami wrote to the chief minister seeking an impartial and time-bound investigation into the allegations.
She urged the government to ensure that laws and principles concerning women's dignity and protection were applied equally to everyone.
Goswami also demanded Teron's resignation within 24 hours and called on the police to register a suo motu case based on the woman's allegations.
Teron remained unavailable for comment, with his phone switched off since Tuesday.