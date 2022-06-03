Woman alleges sexual harassment at Delhi Metro station

The woman alleged that when she asked the authorities to do something, they instead blamed her for creating a scene.



"I asked them to do something about it but instead they started blaming me and said dat I shouldve created a scene & tht theres nothing they can do now since he managed to leave," the woman said in her tweets.



The woman said she is scared to step out of her house and "the incident has completely shaken up my belief that metros are safe."



She said it's important that this reaches the right authorities, including the DMRC and the Delhi Police so that they know "how bad their safety measures are".



Replying to her tweets, the DMRC asked the woman to share the exact time of the incident.



"Please provide exact time of the incident. In such cases, commuters are requested to immediately report the matter to the nearest metro staff or contact customer care centre at the station. They can also call, DMRC helpline no. 155370 or CISF helpline no. 155655 so that immediate help can be provided," the DMRC said in its tweet.



In its statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Delhi Metro takes the issue of the safety of our women commuters very seriously. All possible cooperation is being extended to the law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken".



In February 2020, a woman had alleged that she was harassed by a man inside a Delhi Metro train, following which a case was registered.



In a series of Tweets, the woman had claimed that when she was returning to Gurugram on a metro train at night, a man facing her flashed his genitals. She had also posted a picture of the man on the microblogging site. An FIR was later field and the accused, a 28-year-old civil engineer, was later arrested.