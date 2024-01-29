Woman dead, 17 injured as 'jagran' stage collapses at Delhi’s Kalkaji temple

A woman died and 17 devotees were injured when a stage set up for a religious function, attended by singer B Praak, at the Kalkaji temple here collapsed on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am when an elevated wooden platform, supported by an iron frame, set up near the main stage for the families of the organisers and VIPs broke from the middle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The platform could not bear the weight of the people sitting on it and collapsed, injuring those seated on it and close to it on the ground, he said, adding that no prior permission had been granted for the event.

Around 1,600 people attended the ‘jagran’ (religious function) which was organised at the Mahant Parisar of Kalkaji temple on Saturday, police said.

Singer B Praak performed at the jagran. According to sources, he had left the venue before the incident happened.