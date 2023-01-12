Woman hit and drag case: Court rejects Ashustosh Bharadwaj's bail plea

A Metropolitan court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Ashutosh Bharadwaj, an accused in the hit-and-drag case that killed a 20-year-old woman in the national capital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal said considering the gravity of the offences, the fact that the investigation is at an initial stage and the offences alleged against the accused are exclusively triable by sessions court, this court is not inclined to grant bail.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava alleged Bharadwaj had misled the investigation by stating co-accused Deepak was driving the car.