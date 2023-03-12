Woman in Patna tests H3N2 positive, Bihar health dept sounds alert

The state health department of Bihar is on an alert mode after a woman tested positive for H3N2 flu.



The victim was suffering from cold, cough and fever and went to the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI) Agam Kuan in Patna for treatment. During testing, she was found to be positive of H3N2 influenza.



"We have taken the samples of a total of 21 patients on Saturday and one of them has tested positive," said a doctor of RMRI. He said that H3N2 is one of the variants of H1N1 (Swine Flu) and its symptoms are also similar.