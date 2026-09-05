Woman killed in Pune structure collapse as 42 Govindas suffer injuries in Mumbai, Thane
Mumbai’s injury count rises to 32, while 10 participants are admitted to hospitals in Thane during Dahi Handi celebrations
A 45-year-old woman died after a temporary iron structure collapsed in Pune, while at least 42 Govindas were injured while participating in Dahi Handi celebrations across Mumbai and Thane, officials said on Saturday.
The deceased, identified as Salma Salauddin Pathan, lived in Old Sangavi in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Police said the incident occurred on Friday night after a Dahi Handi programme organised by Vighnaharta Mandal had concluded.
Workers were dismantling an iron frame used to support a stack of loudspeakers when a heavy section fell on Pathan. She suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where she was declared dead.
Police said Pathan’s son was an office-bearer of the organising mandal. Her family declined to file a complaint against the organisers and requested the police not to initiate a case independently. An accidental death report has been registered, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse.
The incident comes amid a continuing debate in Pune over the use of high-volume sound systems during public festivals.
In Mumbai, the number of injured Govindas rose from an earlier count of 22 to 32 as celebrations progressed, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Of the injured participants, 29 were taken to hospitals, with 25 subsequently discharged and four remaining under treatment.
In neighbouring Thane, 10 Govindas were admitted to hospitals. Four were treated at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for injuries to the back, neck and head, while six others were taken to the District Government Hospital with fractures and other trauma.
Dahi Handi forms part of the Janmashtami festivities marking the birth of Lord Krishna. During the celebrations, teams of Govindas form multi-tier human pyramids to reach and break clay pots filled with curd that are suspended above the ground.
Police strengthened security in Mumbai, particularly around sensitive and heavily crowded locations. The BMC also made additional medical arrangements to manage injuries during the festival.
More than 100 beds were kept available across 16 civic-run suburban hospitals, as well as Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion, KEM Hospital in Parel and Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central.
Dahi Handi events in Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra have grown into major public attractions, frequently featuring large cash prizes, celebrity appearances and entertainment programmes.
With agency inputs