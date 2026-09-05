Woman killed in Pune structure collapse as 42 Govindas suffer injuries in Mumbai, Thane

A 45-year-old woman died after a temporary iron structure collapsed in Pune, while at least 42 Govindas were injured while participating in Dahi Handi celebrations across Mumbai and Thane, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Salma Salauddin Pathan, lived in Old Sangavi in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Police said the incident occurred on Friday night after a Dahi Handi programme organised by Vighnaharta Mandal had concluded.

Workers were dismantling an iron frame used to support a stack of loudspeakers when a heavy section fell on Pathan. She suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police said Pathan’s son was an office-bearer of the organising mandal. Her family declined to file a complaint against the organisers and requested the police not to initiate a case independently. An accidental death report has been registered, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

The incident comes amid a continuing debate in Pune over the use of high-volume sound systems during public festivals.