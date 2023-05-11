Woman medico murder: Docs continue to stay away from duty in Kerala

Intensifying their protests against the murder of a young doctor by a drug addict in Kollam district, Doctors on Thursday demanded a new legislation for the protection of hospitals with immediate effect.

Majority of doctors have not reported to work in hospitals across the state for the last 24 hours as various organisations including the (IMA) have called for the protest.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMO) also announced a strike today.

Intensive Care Units ( ICUs) and casualties would be exempted from the stir, but the Out Patient (OP) services in the state hospitals would be affected due to the agitation, the outfits said.