Woman pilot arrested for assaulting domestic help in southwest Delhi

The woman pilot who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor domestic help in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area has been sent to judicial custody by a court, police said on Thursday.

The 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at the woman's house was allegedly beaten up by her and her husband on Wednesday, following which a group of agitated people manhandled the couple.

The accused have been identified as Poornima Bagchi (33) and her husband Kaushik Bagchi (36).

A senior police officer said Poornima was produced before a court on Wednesday, which sent her to judicial custody.