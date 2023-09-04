Woman scientist who lent her voice for ISRO countdowns no more
Valarmathi died at a Chennai hospital, the ISRO official added
ISRO scientist N Valarmathi who did the countdown for a number of missions including the Chandrayaan-3 died in Chennai on September 2 following cardiac arrest, an official said in Bengaluru on Monday.
Chandrayaan 3 is said to be her last countdown assignment.
Condolences poured in for Valarmathi, with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others expressing grief over her death. .
Many fondly recalled her resonating countdown from the Mission Control Centre at ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport during many launches.
Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, former ISRO Director said "the voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta.".
"Chandrayaan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad. Pranams," he said in a post on X.
In his social media post, Chandrasekhar expressed grief over Valarmathi's demise.
"Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many @isro launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3," the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, said.
"My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti," he added.
