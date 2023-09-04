Woman scientist who lent her voice for ISRO countdowns no more

ISRO scientist N Valarmathi who did the countdown for a number of missions including the Chandrayaan-3 died in Chennai on September 2 following cardiac arrest, an official said in Bengaluru on Monday.

Valarmathi died at a Chennai hospital, the ISRO official added.

Chandrayaan 3 is said to be her last countdown assignment.

Condolences poured in for Valarmathi, with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others expressing grief over her death. .

Many fondly recalled her resonating countdown from the Mission Control Centre at ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport during many launches.