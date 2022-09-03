Women at greater risk from air pollution than men: Indian-origin researchers

Volunteers donated blood samples 24 hours after each exposure and the researchers made detailed examinations of the volunteers' blood plasma.



Among the proteins that differed between females and males, were some that are known to play a role in inflammation, damage repair, blood clotting, cardiovascular disease and the immune system.



Some of these differences became clearer when volunteers were exposed to the higher levels of diesel exhaust.



"These are preliminary findings, however they show that exposure to diesel exhaust has different effects in female bodies compared to male and that could indicate that air pollution is more dangerous for females than males," said Mookherjee.



This is important as respiratory diseases such as asthma are known to affect females and males differently, with females more likely to suffer severe asthma that does not respond to treatments.



"Therefore, we need to know a lot more about how females and males respond to air pollution and what this means for preventing, diagnosing and treating their respiratory disease," said Mookherjee.



Professor Zorana Andersen from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, said, "We also need to understand how and why air pollution contributes to poor health."



"This study offers some important insight into how the body reacts to diesel exhaust and how that may differ between females and males," said Andersen, Chair of the European Respiratory Society Environment and Health Committee, who was not involved in the research.