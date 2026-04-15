Meerut: Women's sit-in protest continues for 6th day against market sealing, demolition drive

Protests against the ongoing sealing drive in the Central Market area of Meerut entered the sixth day on Wednesday, with a large number of women staging a sit-in at Tiranga Chowk, demanding action against the authorities’ move.

The demonstrators, many of them local residents and traders’ family members, gathered at the protest site carrying banners and raising slogans against the sealing action. They alleged that the drive has severely impacted livelihoods and called for immediate intervention by the administration.

Women lead protest

Eyewitnesses said women have taken the lead in the agitation, maintaining a continuous presence at the site over the past several days. Protesters were seen holding placards and voicing their concerns over what they described as arbitrary action.

Participants said they would continue the agitation until their demands are addressed, indicating that the protest could intensify if no resolution is reached.

Tight security arrangements

Authorities have made elaborate security arrangements in view of the ongoing protest.