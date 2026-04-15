Meerut: Women's sit-in protest continues for 6th day against market sealing, demolition drive
Heavy security deployed at Tiranga Chowk as demonstrators demand relief
Protests against the ongoing sealing drive in the Central Market area of Meerut entered the sixth day on Wednesday, with a large number of women staging a sit-in at Tiranga Chowk, demanding action against the authorities’ move.
The demonstrators, many of them local residents and traders’ family members, gathered at the protest site carrying banners and raising slogans against the sealing action. They alleged that the drive has severely impacted livelihoods and called for immediate intervention by the administration.
Women lead protest
Eyewitnesses said women have taken the lead in the agitation, maintaining a continuous presence at the site over the past several days. Protesters were seen holding placards and voicing their concerns over what they described as arbitrary action.
Participants said they would continue the agitation until their demands are addressed, indicating that the protest could intensify if no resolution is reached.
Tight security arrangements
Authorities have made elaborate security arrangements in view of the ongoing protest.
Women police personnel have been deployed in plain clothes at the site to closely monitor the situation and prevent any untoward incident. Officials said this was done to ensure discreet surveillance while maintaining a non-confrontational presence.
In addition, personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been stationed at a short distance from the protest site to respond swiftly in case of any escalation.
Administration on alert
Police and administrative officials are keeping a close watch on developments, given the sustained nature of the protest and the large turnout of participants.
While the demonstration has remained peaceful so far, authorities are taking precautionary measures to maintain law and order in the area.
The sealing drive in Central Market has triggered discontent among traders and residents, who claim that it has disrupted business and daily life. The protest at Tiranga Chowk has emerged as the focal point of opposition to the action, with women playing a prominent role in mobilising support.
With no immediate breakthrough reported, the situation remains tense but under control, as protesters continue their sit-in and authorities maintain heightened vigilance.
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