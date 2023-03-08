Women hunt for 'pink toilets' in 'smart' Srinagar

Gulrez feels talking about a smart city without facilities such as public convenience for women is just a rhetoric. "We are living in the 21st century and do you think we should call this a smart city? Except at a few places, there is no facility of convenience for women. The ladies' market of Gonikhan is nearby but there are no washrooms there," she said.



If women do not feel safe what is the point of the Smart City project, how can a woman walk a kilometre to find a washroom in the market, she asked.



Bismah, another local, said Lal Chowk is the city centre but has just one public washroom for women. "In this city, there no washrooms are visible anywhere... where will we go?" she asked.