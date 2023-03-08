Women's Day: 75 female CRPF bikers to ride over 1,800 kms into Naxal core

A team of 75 female bikers of the Central Reserve Police Force will embark on a 1,848 km-long expedition from Delhi to one of the most Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh as part of the International Women's Day celebrations, officials said Tuesday.



The personnel drawn from the country's largest paramilitary force will be flagged off from the India Gate on March 9 and they will end their journey at Jagdalpur in south Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on March 25, they said.



The bikers will bear the message of "women's power as the country celebrates 75 years of Independence and will also mark the International Women's Day celebrations that are held every year on March 8."