Women lead the way to more public toilets in Odisha

Bedamati Mirdha of Nildungri village in Sambalpur, India, has been at the forefront of encouraging people in adjoining villages to construct a toilet at home instead of going out into the forest to defecate.

Two years back, as part of a women's self-help group (SHG), Mirdha built a retrofitted twin pit toilet which has made a huge difference to her family.

"[Now] we do not worry about diseases and the many problems people face while defecating in the open. You must understand how important a toilet is in our lives," Mirdha told DW.