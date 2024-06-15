Won’t allow trees to be felled for VVIP bungalows in Bhopal, citizens vow

Hundreds of Bhopal residents have joined hands to save over 27,000 trees that they fear would be chopped to make space for VVIP bungalows in the city, even mulling to launch a protest akin to the ‘Chipko Andolan.’

A Madhya Pradesh government official, however, said on 15 June that no such plan has been finalised.

For the past ten days, citizens, students, and green activists have been campaigning against what they call a plan by the MP Housing Board to construct bungalows for MLAs and bureaucrats by clearing trees at Shivaji Nagar and Tulsi Nagar, one of the greenest patches in the city.

Many of them, including women and a BJP MLA, worshipped and clung to trees on 14 June vowing to protect them.

MP Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Neeraj Mandloi said nothing will happen to the trees immediately.

“It was a concept floated by the Housing Board before the Urban Development Minister. As of now, there is no approval or final proposal before the government. The government is fully sensitive to the protection of trees. There is no proposal to cut the trees,” he said.