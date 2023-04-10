Won't back down from truth no matter how many desert him: Priyanka on Rahul

"So there's a Sibling's Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won't back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him," she said in her post.



"I am proud of you and always will be," she added.



The closeness between the Gandhi siblings is evident with both frequently seen hugging each other, cracking jokes or sharing a moment.