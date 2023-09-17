Won't be able to attend flag hoisting event in new Parliament building : Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, 16 September said he would not be able to attend the flag hoisting function in the new Parliament building on Sunday, 17 September and expressed disappointment over getting the invite "quite late".

He wrote to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody saying that he received the invite for the function only in the late evening of 15 September .

"I am writing this letter with a sense of disappointment that I have received your invite for flag hoisting function tomorrow at New Parliament Building only on 15 September, quite late in the evening," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in his letter.

Kharge informed the Rajya Sabha secretary general that meetings of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee have been scheduled for 16 and 17 September at Hyderabad.