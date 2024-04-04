Won't ever support 'Hindi, Hindutva, Hindustan' agenda: Tharoor

Reacting to BJP leader Jyoti Mirdha's clarification over her "samvidhanik badlav" remark, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday, 4 April, said the opposition's concern stems from the proponents of Hindu Rashtra's "Hindi, Hindutva, Hindustan" agenda.

The Congress had on Tuesday, 2 April said that after Anantkumar Hegde, another leader of the ruling BJP, Jyoti Mirdha, openly said that the party's aim is to change the Constitution

The Congress said the remark exposed the "deliberate strategy" of the BJP.

Tharoor on X shared an undated video of Mirdha, the BJP candidate from Rajasthan's Nagaur in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, showing her purportedly talking about the need for the saffron party to secure a majority in both houses of Parliament to be able to make constitutional amendments.

Mirdha later, in a post, issued a clarification saying that she made the comment in a public meeting on March 31 and that it was "unnecessarily blown out of proportion by some honourable leaders of the opposition." She also mentioned the 106 amendments made to the Constitution over the years.

Responding to her criticism, Tharoor on Thursday in a post on X said, "Dear @jyotimirdha, since we used to be colleagues in the Lok Sabha, let me respond constructively to your clarification. The very example you have given confirms that BJP does not need a crushing majority to pass popular amendments in the national interest, because those will attract the support of Opposition parties (just as the Congress happily supported the Women’s Reservation Bill, which we had first proposed in 2013)."