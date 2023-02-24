'Won't injunct media', SC refuses plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg issue

When Sharma repeated his request by saying that the media was creating a sensation, the Chief Justice said, "make a reasonable argument, not for an injunction on the media..."



Sharma, in the application, said media hype is affecting the Indian share market and the allegations are creating panic amongst the investors. Sharma's application is a part of his PIL, which was filed in connection with the Hindenburg report controversy.



On February 17, the Supreme Court said it would not accept sealed cover names of experts suggested by the Centre for inclusion on the committee to be set up to examine Hindenburg report, which resulted in crashing of Adani group company share prices and caused massive loss to investors.