Words used by common people need to enter lexicon for growth of language: Mamata

Emphasising the state's culture of promoting unity amidst diversity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that for the evolution and growth of a language it is necessary for words used by the masses to enter its lexicon.



Addressing a programme at Deshapriya Park in south Kolkata on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, the chief minister called for opening up rather than slamming the doors for any language to promote its growth.



"We cannot keep our minds shut, we have to embrace other words and phrases which are used and understood by many Bengalis. Ma' is a universally understood word, but many people address their mother as Amma'. Those who have migrated from Bangladesh use certain phrases which were not used by people in this state.



"Language is like a flowing river. It is my humble submission to linguists and experts what is the harm in incorporating words to enrich our lexicon without tinkering with the basic spirit of the language?" the chief minister asked.